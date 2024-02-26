NFL officials meet to discuss altering kickoff rule

The NFL competition committee is reportedly in discussions to potentially change the rules surrounding kickoffs in the league. The committee is considering adopting elements of the XFL’s kickoff format, which could bring significant changes to the game.

In the XFL, kickoffs involved starting from the kicking team’s 30-yard line and placed restrictions on players’ movements until the returner touched the ball. The touchback rules also differed from those of the NFL, and the XFL allowed for onside kicks as well as a 4th-and-15 option instead of a traditional kickoff.

Atlanta Falcons CEO Rich McKay is said to be in favor of modernizing the kickoff rules to potentially increase player safety and add excitement to the game. However, any rule change would require 24 votes to be enacted by team owners.

Former NFL star JJ Watt has also suggested changes to holding penalties in the league, showing a trend towards potential rule adjustments in the near future. It is still unclear which specific rules the NFL committee is considering adopting from the XFL, but it is clear that there are discussions underway.

It is worth noting that the XFL has merged with the USFL to form the United Football League, indicating a shift in the landscape of professional football in the United States. As talks continue regarding kickoff rules and potential changes in the NFL, fans will have to wait and see how these proposals could impact the game in the coming seasons. Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story on Press Stories.