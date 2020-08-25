Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by law enforcement officers and informed his vocation was above, assault trial hears | British isles News

Harry Maguire was kicked in the leg by police officers who instructed him “your job is above”, the Manchester United soccer star’s attorney has explained to a Greek courtroom.

The court had been questioned to postpone proceedings in excess of his alleged involvement in a brawl on the island of Mykonos in Greece – with his legal team declaring they did not have adequate time to put together.

But the trial went forward in opposition to his defence team’s wishes, with his law firm Alexis Anagnostakis telling the courtroom in Syros that two Albanian guys experienced approached Maguire’s sister Daisy – who fainted right away after remaining injected with an not known material.













Is Maguire a free man? ‘Right now, yes’



They called for transport and requested to be pushed to clinic, but had been instead taken to a law enforcement division.

The prosecution alleged that as soon as Maguire arrived at the law enforcement station, he claimed: “Do you know who I am? I am the captain of Manchester United, I am incredibly abundant, I can give you dollars, I can spend you, you should let us go.”

Mr Anagnostakis alleged that Maguire was then kicked in the leg by police officers who advised him: “Your profession is about.”

Before, Mr Anagnostakis said the listing of rates was finalised just yesterday, so he only received a tricky copy of the file this early morning – two hours right before the trial.

He failed to even have the time to talk about the prices in depth with his consumer, he added.

Mr Anagnostakis mentioned he has in his possession a movie from outdoors the law enforcement station on Mykonos, which he mentioned shows the a few defendants on the night time in a condition of “excessive agony”, which he essential extra time to verify.

Manchester United captain Maguire was on holiday in Mykonos with his family members



Maguire was not in attendance and has previously pleaded not guilty to charges of aggravated assault and tried bribery of an formal.

The England defender invested two nights in custody past 7 days following he was arrested throughout a getaway with relatives and friends on the Greek island of Mykonos.

The 27-12 months-old was arrested adhering to an alleged brawl, along with two other Britons.

Police reported there experienced been an altercation and an exchange of words and phrases with an officer who experimented with to break up the battle.

Maguire grew to become the world’s most expensive defender adhering to his £80m shift previous summer time from Leicester.

Along with the rest of United’s squad, he experienced been specified two weeks off – ahead of the club’s subsequent competitive fixture on 19 September, when they are due to open their 2020/21 Premier League campaign against Crystal Palace.

As coronavirus limits all around the globe manufactured lots of holiday places difficult to go to, Leading League footballers headed to Mykonos for the crystal clear waters, blue skies and all-day seashore get-togethers.

The England defender on Mykonos before in the week



Maguire’s fiancee, Fern Hawkins, posted a photograph of the pair in Mykonos on her Instagram web site on Thursday evening.

The couple have two toddler daughters, the youngest of which was born in May possibly, and have been also joined on the vacation by his brothers and sister.

Maguire also expended time on the island with his Manchester United teammates Marcus Rashford and Brandon Williams.

Leicester star Jamie Vardy, Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold and Tottenham’s Dele Alli are among the the other folks who have put in their write-up-year vacation in Mykonos.

In the superior-stop retailers and flashy bars they are keen to shield the privateness of VIP friends.

The courtroom proceedings come as England manager Gareth Southgate names his squad currently for the future Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

He faces a dilemma about regardless of whether to involve Maguire, who would have been virtually certain a place in the squad in advance of this week.