Injury to Dukes Kyle Filipowski during court storming after Wake Forests victory

Duke Star Kyle Filipowski Injured in Chaos After Wake Forest Win

Duke star Kyle Filipowski was injured after chaos erupted on the court following Wake Forest’s win over the Blue Devils. The freshman forward injured his knee in a stampede around midcourt, where he was caught in the middle of celebrating Wake Forest fans. Videos circulating online show Filipowski getting punched in the back during the chaos.

Filipowski had to be helped to the locker room by his teammates. He described the incident as personal and intentional, raising concerns about player safety during court-storming incidents. Duke coach Jon Scheyer also questioned the practice, calling it a dangerous phenomenon that needs to be addressed.

Wake Forest athletic director John Currie expressed regret over the incident and acknowledged the need to improve postgame security procedures. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips emphasized the importance of player safety and called for changes to protect athletes from being put in harm’s way.

Despite the injury, Filipowski had a strong performance in the game, scoring a team-high 17 points. He is considered a projected top-20 pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, making his health and well-being a top priority for both Duke and the ACC. The incident has sparked a conversation about the risks of court-storming and the responsibility of schools to ensure player safety in postgame celebrations.