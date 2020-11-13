‘Complete shake!’ – Angry Chelsea fans respond to what happened to Billy Gilmour

It didn’t take long for Chelsea to return to action with the miraculous Billy Gilmore four months later.

The midfielder has been sidelined for the Blues since July this season after being sidelined due to a knee injury, which ended his progressive 2019/20 campaign earlier than expected.

Gilmore has been heading in the right direction for the past month, having attended several first-team training sessions with N’Colo Conte, Jorkinho, Guy Howards and Timo Werner.



After being named in the Scotland Under-21 squad for the November international break, the 19-year-old said he was ready to make another big move to join Chelsea in the coming weeks.

Croatia flew to the park on Thursday evening for a crucial UEFA U21 European Championship clash.

Gilmore was included in the substitutes thanks to a 2-0 half-time lead thanks to goals from Niccol Moro and Christian Bistrovic.

Glenn Middleton reduced the deficit to nine minutes in the second half, and after hours of identification Gilmore was introduced into action in an attempt to get the young Scots back on a level basis.

Gilmour ‘s night would end seconds later when Connor McLennan grabbed the equalizer in the 70th minute to make it 2-2 for the hosts.

At the first appearance of the season, the teenager was shown a red card, following which he spoke to a referee.

As expected, Gilmore’s posting has provoked a huge reaction from Chelsea fans on social media.

Check out what was said on Twitter …

ின Ginoldo9 Said : “What a joke. Shocking.”

CFC_Raf Said: “Billy Gilmore gets a red card for under-21s in Scotland so he can return to Chelsea early, which is always the best for me.”

UberCheIseaFC Said: “Billy Gilmore Sent for throwing the ball over the shoulder. Complete shake. “