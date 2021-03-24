Big twist to the Lamelo ball ?!

Lamelo Paul, who was injured last week on the wrist, has now passed the operating schedule. This will be a major turning point for the confident leader at the end of this training.

Arguing Rookie of the Year Cup favorite, Lamello Paul hears potentially bad news: broken wrist and The end of the season has been announced. Only then did the leader get a second meeting to get another opinion.

No wonder, Hornet went to the pool desk on Tuesday to repair his fracture. Everything went right, Shams Sarania had suspense for the future.

In fact, the ball was announced for the rest of the season. The problem for the Hornets is that they are well placed to compete in the playoffs. But according to the athlete’s opinion, the point guard will be re-evaluated in… 4 weeks! Nothing says he will be ready, but the door is not fully closed for him to return to this exercise.

Hornets rookie Lamelo Paul undergoes surgery on his broken right wrist and will be re-evaluated in about four weeks, leaving him with no chance of returning this season, sources say. AthAthletic -Stadium. – Shams Sarania (ha Shamsarania) March 23, 2021

It’s not over yet for Lamelo, who is confident he will return during this campaign if the recovery is quick and complete. The odds are not great, but trust Rookie to do the trick, though the Hornets will not take any chances there.

Great news for Lonzo’s brother who wants to play in the playoffs for his first professional season. Chances are low though. Hope to get some good news in 4 weeks.

Will Lamelo Paul finally make a comeback this season? Here is the good news, and a real hope for the fans. If so, you should be wary of Charlotte for the postseason.