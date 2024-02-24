UFC Mexico City Predictions – Press Stories

UFC Mexico City to Host Two Potential Title Eliminators

This weekend, UFC Mexico City will be the center of attention as two possible title eliminators are set to take place. In the main event, Brandon Moreno will face off against Brandon Royval in a highly anticipated showdown. Both fighters hold past victories over their opponents, with Royval seeking revenge and Moreno looking to secure a title shot.

In the co-main event, Yair Rodriguez will go up against Brian Ortega in another exciting matchup. Rodriguez will be looking to maintain his winning streak against Ortega, who is eager to move closer to a title shot of his own.

The main card will also feature other must-see fights, including lightweight prospects Daniel Zellhuber vs. Francisco Prado, bantamweight Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios, and strawweight Yazmin Jauregui vs. Sam Hughes. Fans can expect a night filled with intense action and fierce competition.

The event will be held at the Arena Ciudad de México on Saturday, Feb. 25, with the main card airing live on ESPN+. Predictions for the main card fights have Moreno coming out on top against Royval, Rodriguez defeating Ortega, Zellhuber overcoming Prado, Rosas Jr. getting the win over Turcios, Jauregui emerging victorious against Hughes, and Torres defeating Duncan.

Additionally, the preliminaries will showcase matchups such as Raoni Barcelos vs. Cristian Quinonez and Claudio Puelles vs. Fares Ziam, adding even more excitement to the already stacked card.

Make sure to tune in to UFC Mexico City this weekend for what promises to be a night of thrilling fights and potential title opportunities.