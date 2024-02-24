Tee Higgins Informed by Bengals of Franchise Tag Decisio

The Cincinnati Bengals have made a crucial decision regarding wide receiver Tee Higgins, informing him that they will be applying the franchise tag to keep him from hitting the free-agent market. The one-year, fully guaranteed contract is worth an impressive $21.816 million, sending a clear message to other teams interested in pursuing Higgins during the Scouting Combine week.

This move gives the Bengals and Higgins until July 15 to negotiate a multi-year deal, with the possibility of a 20-percent raise if he is tagged again in 2025. However, this decision also raises questions about the team’s ability to keep both Higgins and fellow receiver Ja’Marr Chase on major second contracts long term.

With Chase also eligible for a significant second contract, the Bengals will need to make careful decisions in the coming years to maintain their strong receiving corps. Fans will be eagerly watching to see how negotiations unfold and if the team can secure both Higgins and Chase for the foreseeable future.

Stay tuned for updates on this developing story as the Bengals navigate the challenges of retaining their top talent in the competitive NFL landscape. Press Stories will be sure to bring you all the latest news and analysis on this crucial offseason development.