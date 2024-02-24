Guide to Februarys Micromoon, the Snow Moon

February’s Full Moon, the Snow Moon, to Illuminate the Sky this Weekend

As we prepare to say goodbye to winter and welcome the arrival of spring, the sky is set to put on a show with February’s full moon, also known as the Snow Moon. From Thursday evening through Sunday morning, skywatchers will have the chance to witness the beauty of the Snow Moon.

The moon is expected to reach peak illumination at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday, offering a stunning sight for those awake and ready to catch a glimpse. Unlike last year’s supermoons, February’s full moon will be a micromoon, the smallest full moon of the year.

For those interested in viewing the Snow Moon, no special tools are required; simply go outside and look up at the sky. The Snow Moon gets its name from the heavy snowfall typically seen in February, giving it a magical and wintery feel.

In addition to the Snow Moon, February’s full moon is also known by various other names, including Bald Eagle Moon, Bear Moon, Raccoon Moon, Groundhog Moon, and Goose Moon. These names reflect the different aspects of nature that are prevalent during this time of year.

The Snow Moon holds significance as it is the last full moon of winter, indicating the impending arrival of spring. Spring officially starts on March 19, with the Worm Moon set to be the first full moon of spring on March 25.

So, mark your calendars and make sure to spend some time outdoors this weekend to catch a glimpse of the enchanting Snow Moon as it lights up the night sky.