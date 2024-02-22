Title: Study finds increase in head trauma for e-bike riders due to decline in helmet use

The Rise of E-Bike Injuries in America

A recent study published in JAMA Surgery has shed light on the increasing number of e-bike injuries in the United States in recent years. The study found that the number of e-bike riders seeking hospital care for head trauma has increased significantly, with nearly 8,000 cases reported in 2022. This marks a 49-fold increase from previous years.

Researchers examined data from the National Electronic Injury Surveillance System and discovered that between 2017 and 2022, approximately 46,000 children and adults were treated in U.S. hospital emergency departments for e-bike-related injuries. The rise in injuries can be attributed to the growing popularity of e-bikes, with imports more than doubling from 437,000 in 2020 to over 1.1 million in 2022.

One concerning trend highlighted in the study is the decline in helmet use among e-bike riders. The majority of injured riders did not wear helmets, with helmet use decreasing by almost 6 percent each year. Helmetless riders were almost twice as likely to suffer head injuries compared to those wearing helmets, underscoring the importance of helmet use.

To address this issue, experts are calling for a multi-faceted approach including urban design changes, helmet laws and enforcement, promoting alcohol-free riding, and education on e-bike safety. By implementing these measures, it is hoped that the number of e-bike injuries can be reduced and riders can enjoy a safer riding experience.