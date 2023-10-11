Understanding Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic Syndrome: Essential Information

Press Stories – American Heart Association Releases Advisory on Cardiovascular-Kidney-Metabolic (CKM) Syndrome

The American Heart Association has recently published an advisory shedding light on a condition known as cardiovascular-kidney-metabolic (CKM) syndrome. This syndrome is characterized by the interconnections between heart disease, diabetes, and kidney disease, posing a significant health risk for individuals affected.

As heart disease continues to claim the lives of countless Americans, with it being the leading cause of death in the country, the advisory aims to redefine the approach to cardiovascular disease risk, prevention, and management. It emphasizes the importance of early screening for kidney and metabolic diseases to effectively prevent and manage heart disease.

The advisory from the American Heart Association includes updated strategies for screening, stages, and treatment of CKM syndrome. Many adults in the United States have multiple risk factors that contribute to the development of heart disease, metabolic disorders, and kidney disease. Therefore, it becomes crucial to address these interconnected health issues comprehensively.

To offer the best possible care for patients with CKM syndrome, the advisory encourages physicians to collaborate across specialties. Only through this collaboration can they ensure effective and personalized treatment plans are developed for individuals with CKM syndrome, taking into account their specific risk factors and medical history.

Interestingly, the advisory also highlights the impact of social factors on an individual’s health and CKM risk. Factors such as economic stability, access to healthcare, and education level can influence an individual’s likelihood of developing CKM syndrome. Thus, addressing these social determinants of health becomes essential for comprehensive CKM management.

In order to identify their risk factors for CKM syndrome, individuals are encouraged to engage in discussions with their physicians. This includes discussions about weight/BMI, blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and blood sugar levels. By being proactive in understanding and managing their risk factors, individuals can take control of their health outcomes.

Overall, the advisory from the American Heart Association on CKM syndrome serves as a vital resource for healthcare professionals and individuals alike. By shedding light on this interconnected condition and emphasizing early screening and collaborative care, the advisory aims to improve the prevention and management of heart disease and its associated complications.