New FUJIFILM X100VI Camera Revealed with IBIS, Internal ND, 6.2K, 4K 60P, 10-bit Capture

FUJIFILM Unveils X100VI with Advanced Features for Still and Video Shooting

FUJIFILM has recently announced the launch of the X100VI, the latest addition to their popular X100 series. This new model incorporates 5th Gen technologies into the classic X100 design, offering photographers and videographers improved performance and enhanced features.

One of the standout features of the X100VI is its 40-megapixel sensor and X-Processor 5, which work together to deliver high-quality, detailed images and smooth video footage. The camera also boasts new capabilities such as 6.2K30P, 4K60P, 10-bit 4:2:2 capture, and IBIS (In-Body Image Stabilization), making it a suitable choice for both stills and video shooting.

Designed with documentary stills photographers and video shooters in mind, the X100VI provides a compact, high-performance option for those looking to capture images and footage on the go. Despite some limitations like a single SD card slot and 2.5mm mic jack, the camera still offers unique features that cater to a wide range of photography needs.

For fans of FUJIFILM’s special edition releases, the X100VI 90th anniversary model will be limited to just 1,934 units worldwide and priced at $1,999. The standard model is available for pre-order at $1,599, slightly higher than its predecessor due to the added features and improvements.

Overall, the FUJIFILM X100VI presents a compelling blend of compact design, high-quality performance, and innovative features for both stills and video shooting. With its versatility and capabilities, this camera is sure to appeal to a wide range of photographers and videographers looking for a reliable and high-performing option.