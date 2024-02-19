NASA is seeking volunteers for yearlong simulated Mars missio

NASA is gearing up for a future crewed mission to Mars by launching the Crew Health and Performance Exploration Analog (CHAPEA) program. This program involves simulating life on the red planet to study the physical and psychological challenges that astronauts may face during a real mission to Mars.

The first group of volunteers entered the 1,700-square-foot simulated Mars environment in June last year and are slated to stay for over a year. Now, NASA is on the lookout for a new set of volunteers to join a future team for the CHAPEA study.

To qualify, volunteers must be healthy, motivated U.S. citizens or permanent residents aged 30-55, proficient in English, and non-smokers. NASA is particularly interested in scientists with a master’s degree in a STEM field or pilots with at least 1,000 hours of piloting experience.

The new recruits will enter the CHAPEA habitat in spring 2025 and will undergo a year-long simulation of life on Mars. They will be subjected to challenges such as resource limitations, equipment failures, communication delays, and other environmental stressors to test their capabilities in a Mars-like environment.

Daily operations will include simulated spacewalks, robotic operations, habitat maintenance, exercise, and crop growth. Volunteers will be required to adapt to the challenges and work as a team to overcome obstacles.

Interested individuals can apply for the CHAPEA program via the website by April 2. This is a unique opportunity for those looking to be a part of NASA’s groundbreaking mission to Mars and contribute to the future of space exploration.