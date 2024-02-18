Tiger Woods disappointed after withdrawing from Genesis Invitational due to illness

Tiger Woods Withdraws from Genesis Invitational Due to Illness

Tiger Woods made a highly-anticipated return to competitive golf at the Genesis Invitational, but his comeback was short-lived as he was forced to withdraw from the tournament on Friday after completing just six holes. The golf legend cited flu-like symptoms as the reason for his early exit.

According to Woods’ business partner, Rob McNamara, the golfer had a fever and felt dizzy while walking and playing, leading to concerns about his health. Doctors diagnosed Woods with the flu and dehydration and administered treatment with an IV bag to help him recover.

Woods confirmed his withdrawal on Saturday and expressed disappointment at not being able to continue competing. This was his first official PGA Tour event since the Masters in April, and his comeback was eagerly anticipated by fans and fellow competitors alike.

The setbacks continued for Woods as he also experienced back spasms during his first round at the Genesis Invitational, adding to his physical struggles. Despite these challenges, Woods remains determined to persevere, stating his intention to play at least one tournament a month going forward.

While Woods' early exit from the Genesis Invitational was a disappointment to both himself and his fans, the golfing world will be eagerly awaiting his return to full health and form in the coming months.