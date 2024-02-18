Press Stories: Moon Lander Captures Breathtaking First Images

Intuitive Machines’ Lunar Lander Odysseus Successfully Launches and Sends Back Stunning Images

Houston-based aerospace company Intuitive Machines has made waves in the space exploration industry with the successful launch of its lunar lander, Odysseus. The spacecraft, named after the Greek mythological figure known for his epic journey, took off without any issues and captured breathtaking images of Earth before embarking on its mission to the moon.

Shortly after the launch, Intuitive Machines shared the first batch of images from the IM-1 mission. The photos included stunning views of Earth, partial selfies of the Nova-C lander, and the SpaceX Falcon 9 second stage falling away after separation. The company confirmed that the spacecraft is in good health and successfully transmitted the images back to Earth on February 16, 2024.

Odysseus is scheduled to attempt its moon landing on February 22 and is currently performing well, meeting key milestones such as engine firing. One of the most significant achievements of the mission so far is the first-ever in-space ignition of a liquid methane and liquid oxygen engine, a groundbreaking moment for the future of space exploration.

Intuitive Machines’ CEO, Steve Altemus, expressed pride in the accomplishments of the IM-1 mission, stating, “We are thrilled with the success of the launch and the impressive images captured by Odysseus. This is a monumental step forward for our company and for the future of lunar exploration.” With Odysseus paving the way for future missions, Intuitive Machines is poised to make further strides in the exploration of our solar system.