Leonids meteor shower set for climax: How to see shooting stars | Science | News

On Monday, November 16, the Leonids meteor shower will see its peak. In the early hours of November 16th and November 17th, an average of 15 shooting stars go into the sky every hour.

Leonids is one of the heaviest rainy seasons of the year, with fast, bright shooting stars appearing in the hours from midnight to dawn. Leonids are the result of Earth traveling through debris left by the Temple-Tuttle comet. The small icebergs remaining in the comet’s wake collide with the Earth’s atmosphere, giving it the appearance of shooting stars. The US space agency NASA said: “As comets orbit the sun, the dust they emit gradually spreads in a dusty orbit around their orbits.

“Every year the Earth goes through this debris, which allows the bits to collide with our atmosphere, where they disintegrate and form colorful lines that emit into the sky.” According to astronomers, to find a meteorite, look for Leo’s stellar galaxy in the night sky, where Leonids got its name. At a speed of 158,400 miles (254,920 km / hr) the Leonids are soaring through the sky that visitors must be eagle-eyed – this is the fastest known meteor shower. When looking for the best place to see a meteor shower, you need to factor in the amount of light available. Read more: Fireball Video: West America has ‘most amazing’ meteorites