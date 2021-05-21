NASA approaches China for unmanned missile – could fall on residents’ homes

It is speculated that she may land for more than a week. Although the probability of landing in populated areas is low, it is not zero. Because parts of a Chinese missile had already landed last year when it landed in the village of Cote d’Ivoire.

Many were concerned about the uncontrolled return of the rocket and the lack of contact with the Chinese government and the space agency. Newly appointed NASA Administrator Senator Bill Nelson has issued a statement condemning China for the incident. But it is also a reminder to any company conducting public or private space launches that they must act responsibly.

“States conducting space experiments will try to reduce the risk to humans and Earth from the re-entry of space objects and try to increase the transparency of these operations. Nelson reports that it is clear that China has not met the standards for its space debris.” And ensuring the safety, stability, safety and longevity of their operations. “

Earlier satellites, space stations, parts of the spacecraft and even a spatula were included in the space debris, which eventually returned to Earth. Most of them burn completely in the atmosphere. Larger space debris is generally controlled to end up at sea rather than populated areas.

The Long March 5B is 30 meters long and weighs 22.5 tons. So it is the eighth heaviest object to fall to Earth from orbit, but it is the fourth largest return unrestricted.

Fortunately, no one was attacked at this time, but the uncontrolled return of the Chinese missile raises concerns about future plans. More missiles are planned to be launched at the Tiangang space station.