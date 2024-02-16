Exploring the Phenomenal Growth of Xbox Game Pass with 34 Million Paid Subscribers – Focusing on PC and Cloud – Press Stories

Title: Xbox Game Pass Welcomes Highly Anticipated Diablo IV, Exclusivity Expands to Rival Platforms

In an exciting revelation for gamers around the world, Xbox Game Pass has announced that the highly anticipated game Diablo IV will be available for subscribers starting March 28th. While this news has sparked immense enthusiasm, there are a few important details to note.

Xbox has clarified that Diablo IV will not be included in the entry-level Xbox Game Pass Core range. However, with a massive subscriber base of 34 million across console, PC, and cloud platforms, the popularity of Xbox Game Pass continues to soar. Xbox head, Phil Spencer, further confirmed that each of these 34 million subscribers is a paying member, although the exact distribution among platforms remains undisclosed.

Over recent years, Xbox Game Pass has witnessed significant growth in PC and cloud subscriptions alongside console users. The introduction of Xbox Game Pass Core, which replaced Xbox Live Gold, has contributed to the impressive 34 million subscriber figure.

While Microsoft has not officially released the sales numbers for Xbox Series X | S consoles, an estimate suggests that around 27 million units have been sold, underscoring the extensive reach and potential of the platform.

Expanding its horizons, Xbox has also revealed plans to bring some of its exclusive titles to rival platforms like Nintendo and PlayStation consoles. This move aims to enhance accessibility and foster a broader gaming community. In this regard, four titles have been confirmed to make the leap, with Diablo IV being the first addition to Game Pass.

Fans can now look forward to more exciting releases from Activision Blizzard on Xbox Game Pass in the future, boosting the already impressive lineup of games available to subscribers.

In the gaming community, Michael Cripe, a renowned freelance contributor with IGN, is known for his exceptional work across various gaming outlets. Gamers interested in staying updated on the latest news and insights can follow him on Twitter @MikeCripe.

With the inclusion of Diablo IV on Xbox Game Pass and the commitment to expanding on rival platforms, Xbox is cementing its position as a leading player in the gaming industry, fostering accessibility and anticipation for an even more exciting future.