Starcraft II Is Celebrating Its 10th Birthday With The Biggest Update Ever

Last 7 days we noted on what to be expecting from StarCraft’s anniversary party and this 7 days, the function is formally live and packed to the rafters with remarkable extras and freebies.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=RTUBNoD1SDA

Beloved sci-fi RTS StarCraft II is celebrating its 10th anniversary and to commemorate the milestone, Blizzard has launched the greatest patch in the game’s heritage, furnishing updates to the Galaxy Map Editor as very well as new marketing campaign achievements, and new prestige skills for each and every co-op commander.

The celebration continues on Starcraft’s official YouTube Channel where by you can observe StarCraft II’s War Chest Staff League. The motion-packed levels of competition is bringing alongside one another some of the game’s really finest players grouped into nine groups, each and every of which is captained by a professional-caster giving insider information and elite-tier techniques.

For extra Starcraft eSports written content, associates of the growth group are putting alongside one another a definitive listing of the prime ten substantial-flying moments and unforgettable upsets from the last decade of competitive StarCraft. Part one particular of the list will be available tomorrow and you can check out it out on the official StarCraft II web-site suitable below.

Lastly, Blizzard is supplying an special in-sport reward to gamers that log in at any time involving the 28th of July and the 10th of October. Participating gamers will unlock a new announcer, the protoss-taking part in mastermind White-Ra—for absolutely free!

StarCraft II is totally free-to-enjoy on Computer system and Mac and downloadable by means of your Battle.net client application or the official video game web-site right below. The activity features a genre-defining genuine-time strategy working experience independently by means of the tale marketing campaign or on the web with other gamers by means of as opposed to method and co-op missions. You can also take a look at the Blizzard Shop to unlock added one-player campaigns and a lot more.