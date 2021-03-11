Acquisition of Microsoft Bethesda reaches 23 studios – Xbox

It promises that some games will be released exclusively on Xbox and Windows PC

Microsoft has successfully completed its acquisition of Bethesda subsidiary Genimax Media for $ 7.5 billion. One day after being approved by the European Competition Commission, Microsoft now owns 23 studios for the Xbox.

Etc. he said And Bill Spencer:

“This is the latest step in creating an innovative title development team to support the Xbox community. By adding Bethesda Teams, gamers will know that Xbox, PC and GamePass consoles are the best places to enjoy Bethesda titles, with some titles exclusive to Xbox and PC.”

The deal includes several major studios such as Arcane (Insulted), Machine Games (Wolfenstein), IT Software (Doom) and Tango Gameworks (The Evil With). Overall, Microsoft now has 23 first-party studios, compared to Sony’s 13 first-party studios.

Of course Bethesda will operate autonomously from Microsoft, with its current management. The same approach was applied to other Microsoft acquisitions such as Mosang, LinkedIn and GitHub.

A solo Website, Petasta’s Pete Hines said there will be no major changes, at least for now:

“First, I say we will not make any more significant announcements or changes. As we said before, Bethesda and its studios will continue as they have already done, now with more support and more resources. Obviously, GamePass is very important to Xbox, and we will work on adding more titles to our service. After that; Wait, we started.”

Microsoft released plans to buy it in September, promising to stick to the PlayStation 5 exclusive games before the deal (Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo). Also, games like The Elder Scrolls: Online will continue to be supported until now.

Finally, when asked if some Bethesda games would be exclusive to Xbox and PC, Bill Spencer clarified that “some new titles” are actually only available on Microsoft operating systems. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.