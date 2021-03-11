Home Technology Acquisition of Microsoft Bethesda reaches 23 studios – Xbox

Acquisition of Microsoft Bethesda reaches 23 studios – Xbox

Mar 11, 2021 0 Comments
Acquisition of Microsoft Bethesda reaches 23 studios - Xbox

It promises that some games will be released exclusively on Xbox and Windows PC

Microsoft has successfully completed its acquisition of Bethesda subsidiary Genimax Media for $ 7.5 billion. One day after being approved by the European Competition Commission, Microsoft now owns 23 studios for the Xbox.

Etc. he said And Bill Spencer:
This is the latest step in creating an innovative title development team to support the Xbox community. By adding Bethesda Teams, gamers will know that Xbox, PC and GamePass consoles are the best places to enjoy Bethesda titles, with some titles exclusive to Xbox and PC.

The deal includes several major studios such as Arcane (Insulted), Machine Games (Wolfenstein), IT Software (Doom) and Tango Gameworks (The Evil With). Overall, Microsoft now has 23 first-party studios, compared to Sony’s 13 first-party studios.

Of course Bethesda will operate autonomously from Microsoft, with its current management. The same approach was applied to other Microsoft acquisitions such as Mosang, LinkedIn and GitHub.

A solo Website, Petasta’s Pete Hines said there will be no major changes, at least for now:
First, I say we will not make any more significant announcements or changes. As we said before, Bethesda and its studios will continue as they have already done, now with more support and more resources. Obviously, GamePass is very important to Xbox, and we will work on adding more titles to our service. After that; Wait, we started.

Microsoft released plans to buy it in September, promising to stick to the PlayStation 5 exclusive games before the deal (Deathloop and Ghostwire: Tokyo). Also, games like The Elder Scrolls: Online will continue to be supported until now.

READ  Starcraft II Is Celebrating Its 10th Birthday With The Biggest Update Ever

Finally, when asked if some Bethesda games would be exclusive to Xbox and PC, Bill Spencer clarified that “some new titles” are actually only available on Microsoft operating systems. It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post.




  • 1

You May Also Like

Leaked images showing a strange and enormous camera set

Leaked images showing a strange and enormous camera set

Bolivar, Polycarp and other historians are thankful for the deep nostalgia

Bolivar, Polycarp and other historians are thankful for the deep nostalgia

Microsoft Edge Legacy | Officially discontinues support for Idom

Microsoft Edge Legacy | Officially discontinues support for Idom

6 features you may not know about Google Chrome, including covering your browsing sites

6 features you may not know about Google Chrome, including covering your browsing sites

أكبر 12 خطأ ترتكبه على هاتفك الذكى الذى يعمل بنظام أندرويد

The 12 Biggest Mistakes You Make On Your Android Smartphone

Announced after the interview: Behind the cameras he received important information from Prince Harry (video).

Announced after the interview: Behind the cameras he received important information from Prince Harry (video).

Seth Sale

About the Author: Seth Sale

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *