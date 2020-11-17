On the opening day Amazon will have EU PlayStation 5 shares

Dom Pepiat, Monday, 16 November 2020 20:50 GMT

Players interested in participating in PS5 in Italy, Spain or the UK should check out Amazon on November 19th.

Amazon today confirmed the holding of PlayStation 5 shares in the European region on launch day. The retailer sent an email today (Monday, November 16) to customers in the UK, Italy and Spain, confirming that it will issue more PS5 shares from 12 noon on November 19 until GMT / 1pm CEST (thank you, V.G.C.).

This is welcome news for users who have been trying in vain to find PlayStation 5 shares in the EU region since most hardware was sold when pre-orders were opened.

“We will make every effort to deliver all orders as soon as possible,” Amazon’s email read. “If you place an order, we will send you an email with an estimated delivery date. However, this may be subject to change. ”

This new allotment comes as Xbox acknowledges that the stock deficit for the Xbox Series X / S will last until 2021.

High Street Retailer has also announced that it will be selling the game if you are in the UK A limited number of consoles On the day of release. Be aware that any orders placed cannot be completed with a valid delivery date.

It seems that most retailers have already sold their initial PS5 stake. We see some consoles popping up nowadays, but, for the most part, it has sold out. If you want to be curious about when PS5 restarts occur, you should hit the link – it has everything you need to know about how to find PS5 consoles in your area.

If you manage to secure a unit, we have some reasonable resources for you to look at, including articles on how to convert PS4 game storage and how to use PSVR on PS5 and how to disable your console. What the controller and rest system do.