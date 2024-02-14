Coalition Government Deal in Pakistan Leaves Imran Khans Party Excluded – Press Stories

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) have joined forces to form a coalition government following last week’s inconclusive elections. Although independent candidates affiliated with the party of former Prime Minister Imran Khan gained the most votes, they will not be in power.

The PMLN has selected former Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif as their candidate for prime minister, while the PPP’s chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has pledged support to the PMLN candidate. In the elections, the PPP won 54 seats, coming in third behind independent candidates associated with Imran Khan’s party (PTI) and the PMLN.

As none of the major parties were able to secure enough seats to form a government independently, it was imperative for the PMLN and PPP to join forces. Imran Khan, the leader of PTI, announced that independent candidates associated with his party would be joining the Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen party. Khan, however, ruled out the possibility of creating a coalition with the PPP or the PMLN, citing widespread rigging in the election.

The coalition between the PMLN and PPP was formed despite their past competition in elections. The PPP intends to establish a committee to discuss important matters such as the national budget, the election of the prime minister, and crucial legislation. According to Pakistani law, parliament must convene within 21 days for lawmakers to be sworn in and elect a new prime minister.

This coalition government signifies the urgent need for a functioning government in Pakistan, even if it means putting aside past rivalries. The PMLN and PPP aim to address critical issues and ensure the smooth functioning of the country. All eyes will now be on the committee’s deliberations and the subsequent formation of a new government under the leadership of the chosen prime minister.