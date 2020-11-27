The daughter of former Ghanaian President Jerry Rawlings warns of social media fraud around her funeral

In a statement posted on Facebook, Sanator Rawlings said the perpetrators must be himself or a representative and urge individuals to make donations for the final arrangements.

“The process of these criminals is to attract the attention of unsuspecting individuals who really want to pay their last respects to the MP, and then they solicit donations for the final arrangements,” Rawlings Parliament, which represents Ghana’s Clotti Corley constituency, said Friday.

His office has asked the public to search and report to the police anyone who engages with them on social media claiming to be him.

An example he posted shows an impersonator sending bank account information to a victim and “please try and ask for a donation”, saying the funds were “for funeral arrangements”.