Elon Musk compelled to testify in SEC Twitter probe despite initial refusal, with thousands of new documents emerging – Press Stories

Federal Court Enforces Subpoena for Elon Musk’s Testimony in SEC Investigation

In a recent development, a federal court in California has enforced a subpoena requiring Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, to testify before the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) regarding potential violations of federal securities laws. The court ruled that the evidence gathered is relevant and material to the SEC’s ongoing investigation, dismissing claims that the testimony is unduly burdensome.

This is not the first time Musk has been called to testify before the SEC. In July of this year, he appeared before the agency twice, but now the SEC wishes to question him on new information it has received since then. Specifically, the SEC is seeking information about Musk’s purchases of Twitter stock ahead of the company’s acquisition.

According to court filings, Musk’s counsel initially agreed to testify in September but later refused to appear. Musk himself has been vocal in refuting the grounds for the SEC’s investigation, calling it baseless and claiming that it seeks irrelevant information.

In addition to disputing the investigation’s merits, Musk has also challenged the authority of the subpoena itself. He argues that it exceeds the SEC’s jurisdiction since it was issued by an SEC staffer appointed by the agency’s director of enforcement, rather than an officer appointed by the president, a court, or the head of a federal department.

However, the court has rejected Musk’s argument, affirming that the subpoena is authorized by the Exchange Act. This decision paves the way for Musk’s testimony before the SEC, as requested by the agency. The court’s ruling emphasizes the importance of gathering all relevant information to ensure a thorough investigation into potential securities law violations.

It remains to be seen how these proceedings will unfold and what impact they may have on Musk and Tesla’s future. As the SEC’s investigation continues, investors and industry experts will be closely watching developments to gauge the potential implications for one of the most prominent figures in the business world. Press Stories will keep you updated on the latest in this high-profile case.