Recall: Magnetic Balls Sold at Walmart Poses Ingestion Risk for Children

Walmart Recalls Science Kit Sold on Website Due to Safety Concerns

Online retail giant Walmart is recalling a popular science kit sold on its website after safety concerns were raised by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC). The kit in question is the “Relax 5mm Science Kit, Large Hematite Magnets Magnetic Stones Building Blocks”, exclusively sold on Walmart.com through the vendor Joybuy.

The CPSC has identified the magnetic balls included in the kit as potential ingestion hazards for children. These tiny colorful magnetic balls, stronger than federal regulations allow, come in a cube of 216 pieces. While no deaths have been reported from the magnets in the Relax kits, the CPSC revealed that ingestion of hazardous magnets has resulted in seven deaths and 2,400 emergency room treatments from 2017 to 2021.

When ingested, high-powered magnets can attract to each other or another metal object and become lodged in the digestive system. This can potentially cause serious health issues such as perforations, twisting, blockages, infection, blood poisoning, and even death.

The kits were sold on Walmart’s website from February 2022 to April 2023 at a price range of $14 to $15. They come packaged in a clear, plastic case and a portable, tin storage box with a black storage bag.

As a precautionary measure, the CPSC advises anyone who has purchased the Relax science kit to immediately cease using the magnetic balls and keep them out of the reach of children. Walmart and Joybuy are offering a full refund to customers who return the product. Joybuy can be contacted for assistance regarding the refund process at 302-426-4543 from Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. PT, through email at [email protected], or by visiting walmart.com/seller/16214.

Additionally, the seller is making direct contact with all known purchasers of the kit to ensure they are aware of the recall and the associated safety concerns.

It is crucial for parents and caregivers to be vigilant about the toys and products they provide to children, especially those with small parts or potential hazards. By staying informed and following the guidance of regulatory agencies like the CPSC, we can work together to ensure the safety of our little ones.