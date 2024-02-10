First Bubonic Plague Case in Oregon in Almost a Decade Possibly Linked to Pet Cat

Bubonic Plague Case Linked to Pet Cat Reported in Oregon

An Oregonian resident in Deschutes County has contracted the bubonic plague, with health officials suspecting the infection originated from their pet cat. This marks the first case of the bubonic plague reported in Oregon since 2015. Authorities have swiftly taken action, reaching out to all close contacts of the affected individual and their pet, providing necessary medication to prevent further spread of the disease and to safeguard public health.

At this time, the condition of both the person and the cat remain unknown. However, the case was diagnosed and treated early, lessening the risk of transmission within the community. The bubonic plague, notorious for its devastating impact in history, is typically carried by wild rodents such as squirrels, chipmunks, and their fleas.

Characteristic symptoms of the bubonic plague include high fever, lethargy, and the development of swollen lymph nodes known as buboes. Though there is currently no vaccine available for this disease, it can be effectively treated with antibiotics if detected and addressed promptly.

It is important to note that the bubonic plague is primarily found in rural to semi-rural areas where wild rodents proliferate. Officials underscore the importance of avoiding contact with any wild rodents, particularly those that appear ill or deceased. Additionally, keeping pets away from such animals is crucial to prevent infection.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, an average of 5 to 15 cases of the bubonic plague are documented annually in the Western region of the United States. As such, maintaining vigilance and adherence to preventative measures is vital.

This recent incident serves as an urgent reminder for all residents, especially those residing in areas known for their wildlife population, to exercise caution when encountering rodents and to promptly report any unusual symptoms to healthcare professionals. By prioritizing proactive measures and public health initiatives, communities can effectively mitigate the risk of such infections and preserve the overall well-being of their residents.