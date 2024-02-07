49ers HC Kyle Shanahan Addresses UNLV Field Rumors Before Super Bowl: It Is What It Is

Title: San Francisco 49ers Face Controversy Over Practice Field Ahead of Super Bowl 58

The San Francisco 49ers have chosen to use the practice field at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas (UNLV) for their final preparations leading up to Super Bowl 58. However, concerns have arisen regarding the field surface, prompting a response from head coach Kyle Shanahan during a press conference on Super Bowl Opening Night.

According to reports, some 49ers staffers expressed their dissatisfaction with the practice field, stating that the grass overlay was too soft for the team to effectively practice on. Typically, the fields at UNLV utilize artificial turf, but the NFL made special arrangements to accommodate the 49ers’ preference for grass.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter shed light on the NFL’s regulations for Super Bowl practice fields, emphasizing that they must meet certain standards. The field hardness score must average 78, with no individual field scoring below 70. Surprisingly, the 49ers’ field at UNLV recorded a hardness score in the 50s.

Addressing the concerns surrounding the field, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the field had received unanimous approval from 23 different experts. Despite the reports of dissatisfaction, the 49ers are proceeding with their practice schedule, holding a walkthrough session on Monday and planning for full practice sessions on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday.

In contrast to the 49ers, their Super Bowl opponents, the Kansas City Chiefs, have opted to practice at the Las Vegas Raiders’ indoor facility this week. This decision has sparked further debate on the impact of practicing on different surfaces leading up to such a high-stakes game.

One of the leading figures in the 49ers’ camp, Nick Bosa, voiced his opinion on the matter. Bosa acknowledged that the UNLV surface felt “a little soft” and described the grass overlay on the turf as “a little weird.”

Explaining the team’s rationale behind choosing UNLV’s practice field, Shanahan emphasized the importance of sticking to their established schedule and avoiding disruptions to their game preparations.

As the Super Bowl draws near, the controversy surrounding the 49ers’ practice field adds an intriguing storyline to the highly anticipated clash on the football field. Fans and pundits alike will be closely watching to see if the field surface has any impact on the team’s performance in the biggest game of the season.