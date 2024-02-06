PSA: Apple Store Visit Required for Vision Pro Passcode Retrieval

“Apple Vision Pro Passcode Reset Requires Visit to Retail Store or Device Shipping”

Apple Vision Pro owners are facing a new inconvenience when it comes to passcode resets. According to recent reports, if users forget their passcode, they will need to visit an Apple retail store or ship the device to Apple for a reset. This means that there is currently no on-device option to reset a passcode if it is forgotten.

The default passcode for the Vision Pro is set at six digits, but customers have the flexibility to choose a longer or shorter passcode. However, it is important to note that even if Optic ID is used as an alternative to a passcode, a passcode is still required after a restart or in certain situations.

If an incorrect passcode is entered too many times, the Vision Pro device will be disabled, and users will have to wait for a certain period before they can enter a passcode again. This security measure is in place to prevent unauthorized access to the device.

In order to remove the passcode entirely, users are required to erase all content on the Vision Pro. This can only be done through the Settings app, adding an extra step to the process.

Interestingly, there is a $300 Developer Strap available for the Vision Pro that may allow users to wipe the device from a Mac. However, it is important to note that this accessory is currently limited to registered developers in the United States.

These new passcode reset limitations for Apple Vision Pro owners may prove to be an inconvenience for those who forget their passcodes. However, it is important to keep in mind that these measures are put in place to ensure the security and privacy of the device and its user.