Playing it Safe: Super Bowl Advertisers Anticipate Social Media Backlash

Feb 06, 2024 0 Comments

Title: Advertisers Opt for Safe and Nostalgic Approach in Super Bowl LVIII Commercials

In a shift from previous years, advertisers for Super Bowl LVIII are opting for more comforting and amusing advertisements, shying away from controversial and risky commercials. With the majority of commercials set to feature celebrities and rely on nostalgia, humor, and emotion, advertisers are cautious about potential negative feedback and backlash from social media that could harm their brands.

One example of a company changing its approach is Anheuser-Busch InBev, a long-time sponsor of the Super Bowl. After facing unintended controversy with a previous marketing campaign, the company is returning to a more traditional strategy. Their Budweiser ad, set to air during the Super Bowl, will showcase the iconic Clydesdale horses and feature the popular song “The Weight,” in an effort to evoke positive emotions and resonate with viewers.

The high cost of advertising during the Super Bowl, which reaches millions of dollars, has made marketers hesitant to take creative risks. This has led automakers Stellantis and General Motors, known for their attention-grabbing ads, to sit out this year’s game. Instead, more experienced and cautious companies have taken their place, ensuring a safer and less controversial lineup of commercials.

Additionally, first-time advertisers that may have caused controversy in the past are noticeably absent from this year’s lineup. Advertisers are choosing to prioritize brand image and public perception by opting for safer and more predictable ad campaigns.

While some advocacy organizations will use their ad time to discuss sensitive issues, no political campaigns have purchased national ad spots. This decision reflects the desire to avoid potential polarization and controversy associated with political advertisements.

Overall, this year’s Super Bowl ads are expected to entertain and generate discussion among viewers. However, due to the cautious approach taken by advertisers, we may not witness the same level of excitement and surprise as in previous years. Nonetheless, the shift towards more comforting and nostalgic ads indicates that advertisers are prioritizing a positive and enjoyable viewing experience for audiences.

