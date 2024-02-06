Everything You Need to Know About Super Bowl LVIII

It’s time for the greatest show on earth. Super Bowl Sunday is one of the most highly anticipated days of the year and 2024’s edition is no exception. With two of the league’s most dominant forces taking the field to put it all on the line, and pop sensation Usher offering the halftime entertainment, it’s sure to be a spectacle.

The Matchup: San Francisco 49ers v Kansas City Chiefs

It’s a repeat of Super Bowl LIV as the 49ers meet the Chiefs. However, this time around, those looking to place Super Bowl bets will find San Francisco a -120 favorite, while Kansas City is a +118 underdog.

It’s a somewhat unfamiliar site seeing the Chiefs as underdogs. They’ve consistently been the best team in the NFL for half a decade, having featured in three of the previous four Super Bowls. The Chiefs have bagged three wins and only one loss, which was back in 2021.

Kansas City were 31-20 victors in the meeting with San Francisco in 2020 but they’ve hardly been at their best this season. A run of four defeats in six games from late October to mid-December saw them slump to an 11-6 regular season record, which forced them into the Wild-Card playoffs.

However, since entering the postseason, the reigning champions have stepped up their game. They brushed aside the highly-rated Miami Dolphins in the Wild-Card round and survived a fourth-quarter scare in the Divisional Playoffs against Buffalo, before comfortably beating MVP favorite Lamar Jackson and his Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship game.

San Francisco finished the regular season 12-5, the joint second-best record in the NFL. Despite their successful navigation of the postseason, they’ve survived some significant scares along the way. The 49ers were 21-14 down heading into the final quarter against Green Bay and needed a late Christian McCaffrey touchdown to seal the deal. They then mounted the comeback of the season in the NFC Championship game, where they came back from 24-7 down at halftime to beat Detroit 34-31.

Kansas City enjoys the better head-to-head record in this meeting, having won three successive competitive games at the 49ers, including the Super Bowl in 2020. San Francisco hasn’t tasted victory against Kansas City since 2014.

The MVP Candidates

Two-time MVP Patrick Mahomes is the man leading the way to claim a third Most Valuable Player award. He’s instrumental to this Kansas City Chiefs team and is establishing himself as one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Mahomes has thrown for the second-highest number of yards in the postseason (718) and has racked up four touchdowns along the way. Ultimately, Mahomes is a player who knows how to get over the line in the biggest games, and they don’t come any bigger than this.

The 49ers’ hopes largely rest on the shoulders of running back Christian McCaffrey. He ranks second for average rushing yards per game (94) and no other player has registered as many postseason rushing touchdowns (4).

McCaffrey is pivotal to this San Francisco offense and he’s already dragged them over the line in the postseason. It was his second touchdown of the match that secured the narrow victory over the Green Bay Packers, while another two touchdowns against the Lions saw his team crowned NFC Champions. If the 49ers are to get their hands on the Vince Lombardi trophy for the first time since 1994, McCaffrey will be the key.

When and Where is Super Bowl LVIII?

Super Bowl LVIII will take place at the Allegiance Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada on Sunday 11th February.

Usher is performing what is expected to be a spectacular halftime show, while the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers go to war on the turf.