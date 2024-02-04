Ohio Measles Case: Montgomery County Witnesses First Confirmed Case Since 2005

Title: Measles Alert: Dayton Children’s Urges Vigilance for Potential Outbreak

Officials from Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health are urging individuals who visited the emergency department at One Children’s Plaza on specific dates and times to be on high alert for potential symptoms of measles. The move comes after it was discovered that an individual with measles had visited the facility, potentially putting others at risk of infection.

Dayton & Montgomery County Public Health is taking immediate action by notifying contacts of the individual, assessing their measles vaccination status, and providing information on signs, symptoms, and quarantine measures. This proactive approach aims to prevent the further spread of the highly contagious virus within the community.

Symptoms of measles typically include fever, cough, runny nose, watery eyes, and a rash. However, the virus can be more severe, particularly for children, with about one in five children who contract measles requiring hospitalization due to complications.

Individuals who visited the Dayton Children’s emergency department during the specified dates and have not been contacted by Public Health are strongly urged to call a specific number for further evaluation. Taking swift action can help in identifying potential cases early on and prevent the virus from spreading further.

It is crucial for individuals who have not been fully vaccinated for measles to receive the measles vaccine as soon as possible after exposure. Studies have shown that administering the vaccine within 72 hours of exposure may prevent or reduce the severity of the disease. Additionally, measles immune globulin can be given within six days of exposure for post-exposure protection.

The incident has shed light on the critical importance of vaccinating children against measles. Public Health emphasizes that vaccination is the safest way to protect children from this highly contagious virus. Measles can be easily transmitted, even before an infected person shows symptoms. The virus can linger in the air for up to two hours, making it imperative for unvaccinated children to be vigilant and take necessary precautions.

Public Health does not provide testing or treatment for measles, therefore, those experiencing symptoms are advised to seek care from a healthcare provider. Local pharmacies and healthcare providers offer measles vaccinations, and the Public Health clinic in downtown Dayton also provides MMR vaccinations.

In line with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it is strongly advised that all children receive two doses of the measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine to ensure high levels of protection against measles.

By remaining vigilant and taking necessary preventive measures, the local community can contain the potential outbreak and safeguard the health of its residents.