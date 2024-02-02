Explore the 2024 GRAMMYs Program Book: Discover the Inspiring Nominees, Trustees Awardees & More

Troye Sivan Reflects on Grammy Nomination for “Rush”

Troye Sivan, the Australian singer-songwriter, is elated as he reflects on his Grammy nomination for his single “Rush.” The track has garnered recognition in two categories at the 2024 Grammy Awards, namely Best Pop Dance Recording and Best Music Video.

Known for encapsulating the feeling of connection and liberation, “Rush” has resonated with fans worldwide. In an interview, Sivan reveals the inspiration behind the song, stating that it captures a specific moment of joy and sweat on the dance floor. He shares an anecdote about playing the song for his sister for the first time, who couldn’t resist dancing and singing along immediately.

The significance of “Rush” is further amplified when Sivan discusses hearing the track at clubs and parties. The overwhelming response he received from these settings affirmed the song’s specialness.

Moreover, “Rush” represents a new era for Sivan as he embraces his true self and proudly showcases his creative genius. The artist admits that he feels most creatively free when he is bored and has ample time on his hands to create something remarkable.

Recognizing the importance of pop dance music, particularly for the queer community, Sivan acknowledges how the genre has evolved over the years. He emphasizes its ability to foster inclusivity and provide a platform for self-expression.

Sivan also delves into the vision behind the “Rush” music video, describing its rawness and vulnerability. The artist not only learned the choreography for the video but also considers it a personal milestone in his career.

When it comes to the album cover for “Rush,” Sivan takes pride in the photo’s intention to convey joy, liberation, and intimacy. The carefully crafted image encapsulates the essence of the single, amplifying its impact on listeners.

As the Grammy Awards draw nearer, fans eagerly anticipate the outcome of Sivan’s nominations. Regardless of the awards’ results, it is evident that “Rush” has made a significant mark in the music industry, allowing Sivan to reveal his true self and captivate audiences worldwide.