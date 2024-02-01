Press Stories: Experts Confirm Alarming Outburst of STI Epidemic in the US

Title: Alarming Surge in Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs) Highlights Urgency for Collaborative Action

Subtitle: National Coalition of STD Directors declares an “out-of-control” epidemic as cases surpass 2.5 million in the United States in 2022.

The United States is grappling with a disturbing escalation of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), painting a grim picture of a public health crisis spiraling out of control. According to a recently released annual data report on STIs by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over 2.5 million cases of chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis were reported in 2022 alone. The National Coalition of STD Directors (NCSDDC) has sounded the alarm, warning that urgent measures are needed to curb this epidemic.

Among the STIs, chlamydia remains the most common, affecting a high number of individuals across the US. Alarmingly, syphilis cases have surged by an alarming 80% over the past five years. Even more disturbing is the 937% increase in congenital syphilis—a condition where infants contract the disease from infected mothers during pregnancy or childbirth. Last year alone, more than 3,700 cases of congenital syphilis were reported, leaving health professionals deeply concerned about the welfare of newborns.

What compounds the gravity of the situation is that timely testing and treatment for syphilis during pregnancy could have prevented an astonishing 88% of congenital syphilis cases. The staggering 10% annual increase in early-stage syphilis is an ominous trend, placing the health of babies across the nation at risk.

Furthermore, the burden of STIs falls disproportionately on Black or African American children, with states like Texas, California, Arizona, Florida, and Louisiana reporting the highest number of cases of congenital syphilis. Sadly, this has resulted in 282 stillbirths and infant deaths attributed to syphilis in 2022 alone.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, the CDC has called for swift innovation, collaboration, and increased funding for STI prevention. Prominent health associations, including the National Association of County and City Health Officials (NACCHO), the American Sexual Health Association, the American Academy of Family Physicians, and the NCSDDC, are urging for increased funding to tackle the rising STI cases and alleviate the strain on the healthcare system.

Although President Biden has developed a multifaceted plan to address the STI epidemic, concerns loom over the uncertain funding for this initiative. The NCSDDC is making an impassioned plea to both the administration and Congress to allocate sufficient funds for basic screening, treatment, and prevention services to effectively combat this worsening STI crisis.

As the nation continues to grapple with an overwhelming surge in STI cases, collaborative efforts, increased funding, and timely intervention are crucial to protect the health and well-being of individuals, particularly vulnerable populations, and ensure a brighter future for all.