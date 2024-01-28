Nitish Kumars Resignation as Bihar Chief Minister and Partnership with BJP – Press Stories

Nitish Kumar Joins Hands with BJP, Resigns as Chief Minister

In a surprising turn of events, Nitish Kumar and his party Janata Dal (United) have decided to abandon the Opposition alliance and join hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Kumar met with the Bihar Governor Rajendra Arlekar and tendered his resignation as the Chief Minister, marking his eighth resignation in a political career marked by changes in alliances.

This decision comes after the BJP suggested reshuffling the Bihar cabinet by replacing ministers from the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) with its own legislators. Notably, all BJP MLAs in Bihar have expressed their support for Nitish Kumar, further indicating their strong alliance.

The BJP and JD(U) have already finalized a seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming Lok Sabha election, sending shockwaves to the rival parties. As a result, the RJD and Congress have been engaged in discussions and meetings to plan their next steps and counter this unexpected move.

Currently, the RJD holds the most seats in the Bihar Assembly, followed by the BJP and JD(U). However, with this new alliance, the political landscape of Bihar is expected to witness significant shifts and challenges for the opposing parties.

Tejashwi Yadav, the son of former Chief Minister Lalu Prasad, has been vocal about his dissatisfaction with the political developments. He has stated that the “game is yet to begin” in Bihar, hinting at future political maneuvers that could alter the equation between the different parties.

As discussions continue and preparations intensify for the Lok Sabha election, the focus will be on how this alliance between Nitish Kumar and the BJP will impact the political dynamics in Bihar. The upcoming polls will be crucial in determining the future of the state and the roles of various parties in its governance. Stay tuned for further updates on this evolving political scenario.