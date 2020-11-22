In Guatemala, protesters set fire to a congressional building to cut costs

Guatemala’s Antigua – Thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Guatemalan capital on Saturday to set fire to the country’s congressional building in protest of a budget bill passed this week. This has reduced funding for health and education.

Demonstrations in Guatemala City, including peaceful demonstrations in the central plaza, further restored a nation Back-to-back hurricanes That Thousands of people were displaced, Destroyed houses and Destroyed important infrastructure. As heavy rains caused by a second storm hit impoverished cities in the mountains and coastal areas of Guatemala on Wednesday, the country’s Congress passed a budget to cut spending on education and health in support of increasing legislature subsidies.

The bill proposed funding to combat malnutrition and cut funding for the judiciary, sparking immediate outrage and protests across the country.

A group of protesters kicked and set fire to the windows of the Congress building, which sent flames from the entrance, social media videos showed. Police officers and firefighters sprayed tear gas on demonstrators that quickly caught fire, according to local news reports.