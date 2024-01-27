Controversial Unlocked App Store Leaves Developers Disgruntled – Press Stories

Apple Opens Up App Store in Compliance with New EU Law

In a groundbreaking move, Apple has made a significant change to its App Store for the first time since its launch in 2008. The tech giant has opened its doors to third-party app stores in compliance with a new European Union (EU) law.

The new changes will allow developers to distribute their apps through alternative app stores on Apple’s operating system. This move is expected to spark fierce competition, giving developers more options and reducing Apple’s monopoly over the distribution of apps on its platform.

One of the most significant changes is the reduction in Apple’s commission on transactions. Previously, the tech giant charged a hefty 30% commission on all app purchases and in-app transactions. However, the new regulations will see this commission drop to 17%, along with an additional 3% fee for payment processing.

While Apple’s decision to open its App Store to third-party stores is seen as a positive step, some developers argue that the company still maintains tight control over which third-party stores can compete with the App Store. Critics claim that this restrictive approach undermines the true spirit of fair competition.

Furthermore, developers have voiced concerns about the introduction of a new “core technology fee.” They question the financial impact this fee will have on app makers, especially for small developers who are already struggling to navigate the competitive app market.

Apple, on the other hand, insists that these changes are in line with the Digital Markets Act. However, the company has limited the rollout of these changes to the EU for now. Apple cites concerns over privacy and security as the reason for this cautious approach.

The opening up of Apple’s App Store marks a significant shift in the tech industry. Developers now have more avenues to distribute their apps, and consumers will likely benefit from increased competition and potentially lower prices. However, the impact of the additional fees and Apple’s continued control over app store competition remains to be seen.

With the EU leading the way, it remains to be seen if other regions will follow suit and enforce similar regulations to encourage fairer competition in the app market. As for now, app developers and users in the EU can look forward to an era of increased choice and flexibility in accessing and distributing apps.