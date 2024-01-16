NFL Playoff Bracket 2024: Updated Picture and Schedule After Super Wild Card

Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers Advance to Divisional Round

In an action-packed weekend, the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers punched their tickets to the divisional round of the NFL playoffs. The Bills secured a convincing 31-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers, extending their streak of advancing to the divisional round to four consecutive seasons. Led by standout quarterback Josh Allen and a suffocating defense, the Bills showcased their playoff experience and proved once again they are a force to be reckoned with.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers, on the other hand, faced off against the Philadelphia Eagles and emerged triumphant with a resounding 32-9 victory. The win marked the end of the Eagles’ postseason run following a strong start to their regular season. The Buccaneers’ defense was dominant throughout the matchup, putting immense pressure on Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Meanwhile, quarterback Baker Mayfield had a standout performance, throwing for 337 yards and three touchdowns. Mayfield’s touchdown pass to Chris Godwin in the fourth quarter sealed the victory for the Buccaneers.

Looking ahead to the divisional round, the AFC matchups will feature the Buffalo Bills taking on the Kansas City Chiefs, while the Baltimore Ravens will face the Houston Texans. The Bills, led by their star quarterback Josh Allen, will have to bring their A-game against the reigning Super Bowl champions. Meanwhile, the Ravens, guided by dynamic quarterback Lamar Jackson and a formidable defense, will go head-to-head against the Texans.

In the NFC divisional round, the Green Bay Packers will square off against the San Francisco 49ers, while the Buccaneers will face the Detroit Lions. The Packers secured their matchup with the 49ers after defeating the Dallas Cowboys in a thrilling 48-32 victory. On the other hand, the Buccaneers, fresh off their win against the Eagles, will look to continue their playoff momentum against the Lions.

As the playoffs unfold, football fans can mark their calendars for the highly anticipated AFC championship game scheduled for January 28 on CBS. Simultaneously, the NFC championship game will also take place on the same day on Fox. The winners of these games will earn their spot in the ultimate showdown, Super Bowl LVIII, set for February 11 on CBS. The AFC and NFC champions will battle it out for the coveted title.

With every game offering its own set of twists and turns, the NFL playoffs are proving to be a thrilling ride for teams and fans alike. As the divisional round kicks off, the Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers have set the stage for some captivating matchups that are sure to keep everyone on the edge of their seats.