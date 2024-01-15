Camden County Health Department closely monitoring 1 confirmed case of measles: What you need to know

Title: Measles Outbreak Hits Camden County, New Jersey; Urgent Contact Tracing Effort Underway

Camden County, New Jersey – A troubling case of measles has been confirmed, sending health officials into a frenzy as they scramble to identify and locate individuals who may have come into contact with the infected person. The Camden County Health Department is leading the investigative effort to ensure the immune status of potential contacts in order to prevent further spread of the highly contagious virus.

The infected individual, whose identity remains undisclosed, had recently visited two healthcare facilities within Camden County. According to reports, the person sought medical attention at Cooper University Healthcare Pediatrics in Voorhees and the emergency department at Jefferson South Jersey Stratford Hospital. Health officials are now urgently working to locate and notify individuals who may have crossed paths with the infected person during their visits.

Furthermore, a day care exposure has been identified and the necessary precautions have been taken to notify those who may have been in close proximity to the infected person in that setting. The Camden County Health Department is advising anyone who believes they may have been affected by this outbreak to contact them immediately.

Disturbingly, this measles case is not an isolated incident. Across the nearby regions of Philadelphia and Delaware, there have been eight confirmed cases of measles thus far, further raising concerns about the potential for rapid transmission.

Measles is a highly contagious virus that is primarily spread through respiratory droplets. It is characterized by symptoms such as fever, runny nose, cough, puffy eyes, and rash. While most individuals fully recover from the infection, measles can cause serious complications, including pneumonia, brain infection, and in rare cases, death.

The Camden County Health Department has set up a dedicated helpline to address general inquiries and concerns related to this measles outbreak. Individuals are urged to contact them at (856) 549-0530.

As health officials work tirelessly to contain this outbreak, residents of Camden County are urged to remain vigilant, practice good hygiene, and ensure they are up to date on their vaccinations. By taking these precautions, the community can play a crucial role in preventing further spread of the measles virus.

