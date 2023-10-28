Mixed Day for Vaccine Stocks as Terrible News Emerges – Press Stories

Title: Pfizer and BioNTech Stocks Rally Amidst Negative News on Flu Shot and COVID-19 Vaccine Combination

In a surprising turn of events, Pfizer and BioNTech stocks managed to rise despite the negative news surrounding the combination of flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines. The market, however, did not respond favorably to Moderna and GlaxoSmithKline, as both experienced slight losses in Thursday’s trading. AstraZeneca, on the other hand, was hit the hardest, losing just over 1%.

This negative news stemmed from a recent study released by the FDA, which revealed an alarming finding that taking flu shots and COVID-19 bivalent vaccines together increased the risk of stroke among older adults. The study analyzed data from more than 5.3 million individuals aged 65 or older who were on Medicare. Surprisingly, the risk of stroke did not increase when individuals received only the COVID-19 shots. These findings have raised concerns among experts and necessitate further consideration.

Dr. Peter Marks, a prominent figure at the FDA, had earlier advised spacing out the administration of flu and COVID-19 shots to avoid potential side effects. However, the potential risk of stroke was not previously mentioned as a side effect, and its discovery has further complicated the ongoing vaccination efforts.

While Pfizer and BioNTech stocks managed to emerge largely unscathed from this negative news, Moderna, which currently has the highest upside potential with a Moderate Buy rating, saw a decline in its share value. Market analysts, however, maintain a positive outlook for Moderna, with an average price target of $162.

On the other end of the spectrum, Pfizer stock appeared to be a laggard, also receiving a Moderate Buy rating and an average price target of $39.50. It seems the news surrounding the negative effects of the flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine combination has only exacerbated concerns about the stock.

Interestingly, no additional information about the involved companies – Pfizer, BioNTech, Moderna, GlaxoSmithKline, or AstraZeneca – was provided, leaving investors to make their own assessments based on the available data.

As the race to vaccinate the global population against COVID-19 intensifies, it is crucial for health authorities to carefully consider these new findings and adapt their vaccination strategies accordingly. The potential risks associated with combining flu shots and COVID-19 vaccines should not be overlooked, especially among vulnerable populations.