Ball Stolen on Game-Deciding Possession: No. 7 LSUs Upset Loss – Press Stories

Auburn Shocks No. 7 LSU in Stunning Upset

In an exciting turn of events, the Auburn Tigers pulled off a shocking upset against the No. 7 LSU Tigers, securing a 67-62 victory. LSU, entering the game as the nation’s best scoring offense with a 16-game winning streak, was undoubtedly taken aback by Auburn’s exceptional performance.

Auburn’s defense was simply outstanding, forcing a staggering 15 turnovers and holding LSU to a season-low in points. JaMya Mingo-Young played a pivotal role in Auburn’s triumph, stealing the ball from LSU’s Angel Reese during a crucial possession to seal the victory.

This win is particularly significant for Auburn as it marks their first over a top-10 opponent since January 27, 2022. The team’s hard work and determination paid off, leaving fans ecstatic and proud of their beloved Tigers.

The game took place at Auburn’s Neville Arena, attracting a record-breaking crowd of 7,720 spectators. The energy in the arena was palpable as fans rallied behind their team, witnessing a historic moment.

Despite LSU’s efforts, Angel Reese’s impressive 24-point performance couldn’t prevent Auburn from emerging victorious. Reese suffered a setback when her ball was stolen during a critical possession, contributing to the heartbreaking loss for LSU.

Honesty Scott-Grayson took charge for Auburn, leading the team with 21 points. Her stellar performance played a significant role in securing the win.

Interestingly, LSU deviated from their usual strategy, attempting only two 3-pointers throughout the entire game. Unfortunately for LSU, they missed both attempts. On the other hand, Auburn capitalized on their opportunities, sinking four out of their 11 3-point attempts, contributing to their success.

Acknowledging Auburn’s incredible effort and energy, LSU head coach Kim Mulkey praised the rival team’s performance in their hard-fought victory. LSU undoubtedly gained valuable lessons from this unexpected defeat as they strive to bounce back stronger.

As the Auburn Tigers celebrate their momentous win, they have undoubtedly earned the respect and admiration of fans and rivals alike. With this upset, Auburn continues to prove their mettle and emerge as a formidable force to reckon with in the college basketball arena.