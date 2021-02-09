The balls will be changed in 2021

The league has decided to make a change, which may seem small on the surface, but make a big difference. To reduce COR (coefficient of restoration), Rawlings produced bales in which the first wool winding tension in the bale is somewhat relaxed.

Higher COR means more regeneration and faster speed when hitting a ball. Conclusion? This change will reduce the circuits by about 5%. It doesn’t seem like much, but trust me, it makes all the difference.

MLB is making changes to the baseball – not the game. The ball. The changes may appear minor, but past history suggests very small changes to the ball’s construction can be a big deal. 🆕 from @enosarris and @Ken_Rosenthal ⤵️https://t.co/uJ6xOh2eiV — The Athletic MLB (@TheAthleticMLB) February 8, 2021

Normally, the MLP would have made the change without notice, but they decided to warn the organizations to be as transparent as possible. Especially the “damaged” bullets with the controversy over the last few years. “

From 2016 to 2019, he scored an average of 6,000 home runs a year in the MLP. If there were 162 games in the 2021 season, would we really notice the difference?

Taking into account the 6,000 average home runs from the last few seasons with the full schedule, 5% would be less than about 300 home runs, which would make a big difference for some teams.

According to Athletes, New balls may lose a foot or two if they travel more than 375 feet. Some M.L.P.

In short, I do not believe these changes will make a significant difference, but we know that we are not in danger of breaking power records in 2021.