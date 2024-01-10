Press Stories introduces new generative AI search and AI replenishment features

Walmart Unveils Range of Cutting-Edge Technologies at CES 2022

Las Vegas, NV – Walmart CEO Doug McMillon and other executives took the stage at this year’s Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas to showcase an array of groundbreaking technologies aimed at revolutionizing the shopping experience for customers.

The retail giant highlighted its commitment to innovation by presenting augmented reality (AR), drones, generative AI, and other artificial intelligence technologies. These tools have been developed with the objective of enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining operations.

Among the newest offerings is an AI-powered search feature available on iOS devices, enabling customers to search for products based on intended use rather than specific brand names. This technology, set to launch in the near future, will give Walmart customers more personalized and efficient search results.

As part of its InHome program, Walmart is also testing AI-powered replenishment of frequently ordered items. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, the company aims to make the shopping experience smoother and more convenient for its loyal customers.

In addition, Walmart unveiled an exciting beta AR social commerce platform called “Shop with Friends.” This innovative tool allows customers to virtually try on outfits and share them with friends, who can then provide feedback in real-time. The platform aims to bridge the gap between physical and virtual shopping experiences, offering a unique and engaging way for customers to connect and seek fashion advice.

Walmart’s commitment to leveraging AI technology extends to its workforce as well. The company introduced AI-powered tools aimed at assisting store associates with their daily tasks, such as improving receipt verification for Sam’s Club members and providing generative AI assistance to enhance productivity.

While Walmart embraces its technological advancements, CEO Doug McMillon acknowledged that some jobs may be at risk due to automation. However, the company is dedicated to helping its associates transition to new roles and investing in their training and development.

Moreover, Walmart announced plans to expand its drone delivery service in the Dallas-Ft. Worth metro area. Collaborating with Wing and Zipline, the company aims to provide faster and more efficient deliveries, catering to the evolving needs of its customers.

During its two-year trial period, Walmart successfully completed over 20,000 drone deliveries, showcasing the potential of this innovative delivery method.

Walmart’s participation at CES 2022 exemplifies its commitment to harnessing the power of technology to improve the shopping experience for its customers. With the introduction of augmented reality, drones, generative AI, and other cutting-edge tools, Walmart continues to redefine the retail industry by blending physical and digital retail seamlessly.