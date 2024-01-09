2024 HP Spectre x360 16: An Impressive Alternative to the Controversial Dell XPS Series

HP Refreshes Spectre x360 Models, Introduces New Features and Design Changes

Leading technology company HP has announced the launch of its updated 14-inch and 16-inch Spectre x360 2-in-1 models. These new models coincide with the release of the 14th generation Intel CPU series, making them highly anticipated among tech enthusiasts.

One of the most noticeable changes can be seen in the 14-inch model, which has received significant external changes. On the other hand, the 16-inch model appears visually identical to its 2023 version, with only slight external differences.

However, the 2024 Spectre x360 16 has one major change – it no longer includes an integrated MicroSD reader, unlike its predecessor. Despite this adjustment, the port options remain the same but have been rearranged for improved convenience and functionality.

Internally, the 2024 model of the Spectre x360 16 has swapped out the Arc A370M for a powerful GeForce RTX 4050, ensuring better performance and enhanced graphics capabilities. Moreover, the display options have also been upgraded, featuring a higher refresh rate of 120 Hz variable refresh rate compared to the previous 60 Hz. However, it is worth noting that the native resolutions of the new display options have been reduced when compared to the 2023 models.

Reviewers have praised the minor year-over-year visual changes made to the Spectre x360 series. These changes come as a pleasant surprise, especially after the drastic modifications made to the 2024 Dell XPS lineup.

The 2024 Spectre x360 16 is now available for purchase on HP’s official website, as well as at Best Buy. The base model starts at $1600 and is available in Black and Blue color options. Unlike the Spectre x360 14 series, the new Spectre x360 16 does not offer a Silver color option.

With these updates, HP continues to push the boundaries of innovation, delivering top-notch performance and cutting-edge design to its customers. The Spectre x360 series has established itself as a reliable choice for users seeking high-quality laptops that seamlessly blend aesthetics with functionality.