This week in AI: Microsoft places an AI ad on keyboards

Microsoft has made a significant move in its commitment to artificial intelligence (AI) with the unveiling of a new PC keyboard layout that features a dedicated key for its AI-powered assistant, Copilot. The announcement signals Microsoft’s bid to dominate the consumer and enterprise AI markets. However, some industry experts are skeptical about whether the new AI shortcut key or Microsoft’s overall AI technology will be embraced by users.

In addition to the new keyboard layout, Microsoft has also quietly expanded Copilot to mobile devices such as Android, iOS, and iPadOS. This move aims to make Copilot more accessible and available on a wider range of devices.

Meanwhile, OpenAI, a leading AI research lab, has announced plans to launch a GPT Store. GPTs, or custom apps based on OpenAI’s text-generating AI models like GPT-4, will be available to users through this store. The launch was announced during OpenAI’s first annual developer conference.

To mitigate regulatory risks in the European Union (EU), OpenAI is looking to redirect its overseas business through an Irish entity. This strategic move aims to limit the power of privacy watchdogs in the EU to take unilateral action against OpenAI.

Google’s DeepMind Robotics team is working on enhancing robots’ understanding of human preferences and tasks. They have developed a system that can manage a fleet of robots working together and suggest suitable tasks based on their capabilities.

Intel is making strides in the AI space as well, with the launch of its new platform company, Articul8 AI. In collaboration with DigitalBridge, Intel aims to deliver AI capabilities within enterprise security perimeters, making it particularly appealing to regulated industries like healthcare and financial services.

In other news, new research conducted by Global Fishing Watch and collaborating universities using satellite imagery and machine learning has shed light on hidden activity in the fishing industry. The study reveals a significantly higher number of fishing and transport ships than previously known, highlighting the potential for better monitoring and regulation in this sector.

Perplexity AI, a platform that applies AI technology to web searching, has secured an impressive $73.6 million in funding. The platform offers a chatbot-like interface for users to ask questions in natural language, resulting in more interactive and comprehensive search results.

Lastly, Paris-based startup Nabla has raised $24 million in funding for its AI copilot designed to assist doctors and clinical staff. The copilot automatically takes notes and writes medical reports, streamlining healthcare professionals’ workflow. Nabla has partnered with Permanente Medical Group, a division of the healthcare giant Kaiser Permanente, further solidifying its position in the medical field.

Overall, these recent developments in the AI industry highlight the growing interest and investment in AI-powered technologies across various sectors, from PCs and mobile devices to healthcare and beyond.