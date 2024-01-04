Brandi Glanville Shares Personal Struggles: Facial Disfigurement Caused by Stress-Induced Angioedema Reveals the Toughest Year of Her Life

Brandi Glanville, former star of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, has made a shocking revelation about her battle with stress-induced angioedema, labeling it as the worst year of her life. Glanville has opened up about her diagnosis and the severe symptoms she endured, including constant anaphylactic shock, swelling, and difficulties with speaking and tasting food.

In October, Glanville’s condition took a turn for the worse and she had to be hospitalized, prompting her son to call 911. While angioedema usually resolves itself within a day without any treatment, Glanville’s case was more severe and necessitated medical intervention.

The toll that Glanville’s health struggles have taken on her life cannot be understated. Her relationships have been affected, and she has experienced difficulties with speaking and even kissing. Desperate for a solution, Glanville sought out treatment and underwent a non-surgical procedure called EmFace that utilizes HIFES technology to gradually restore the skin.

Although Glanville’s physical health has improved, she reveals that the underlying stress that triggered her condition still persists. She blames the allegations surrounding her time on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip for her ongoing stress. Glanville alleges that Peacock’s decision to indefinitely delay the airing of the season has only prolonged her pain.

In response to the accusations, Glanville has denied any wrongdoing and has even hired legal representation since the taping. Unfortunately, the controversy has taken a toll on her career, resulting in missed opportunities and a sense of being stigmatized.

Glanville is now fervently hoping for the season to air, as she believes it will allow her to move on with her life and overcome the numerous challenges she has faced. By shedding light on the true extent of her battle with stress-induced angioedema, Glanville hopes to raise awareness about the condition and inspire others who may be going through similar struggles.