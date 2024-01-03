Press Stories: Galaxy Unpacked 2024: Opening a New Era of Mobile AI

Samsung Electronics is gearing up to host a highly anticipated event called Unpacked on January 17, 2024, in San Jose. This event promises to unveil the latest cutting-edge premium Galaxy innovations that will undoubtedly leave technology enthusiasts in awe.

At the Unpacked event, Samsung will be showcasing its new Galaxy S series devices that have been specifically designed to revolutionize the way people live, connect, and create. These devices are set to offer an unrivaled mobile experience that is powered by advanced artificial intelligence (AI), which is destined to establish a new benchmark in intelligent mobile technology.

Excitingly, the Unpacked event will be streamed live, allowing people all around the world to witness the unveiling of these groundbreaking devices. Samsung enthusiasts can catch the live stream on Samsung.com, Samsung Newsroom, and Samsung’s official YouTube channel. It’s important to note that the streaming schedule may vary depending on different time zones.

To ensure that fans are well-informed and up-to-date with the latest developments surrounding Galaxy Unpacked 2024, Samsung recommends visiting News.samsung.com/global. Here, interested individuals can find teasers, trailers, and news updates about this highly-anticipated event.

Samsung’s Unpacked events have gained a reputation for their incredible unveilings and captivating performances. With the upcoming event just around the corner, the excitement and anticipation among technology enthusiasts are reaching new heights. The world eagerly awaits to experience the next generation of Galaxy devices that will undoubtedly redefine the future of mobile technology.

In conclusion, mark your calendars for January 17, 2024, and be sure to catch the live stream of Samsung’s Unpacked event. Brace yourselves for a new era of mobile technology that will undoubtedly transform the way we live, connect, and create. Stay tuned to News.samsung.com/global for the latest updates, teasers, and trailers leading up to Galaxy Unpacked 2024.