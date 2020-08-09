Horizon Zero Dawn’s Laptop functionality difficulties are Guerrilla’s “greatest priority”

Seth Grace by August 9, 2020 Technology
Horizon Zero Dawn's PC performance issues are Guerrilla's "highest priority"

Guerrilla has responded to players reporting “specialized challenges” with Horizon Zero Dawn on Personal computer.

As spotted by commenters on ResetEra, Guerrilla has presented a “quick update” in response to the numerous player experiences submitted followed the port of the enthusiast-favourite PS4 video game to Laptop.

Seth Grace

About the author: Seth Grace

Seth Sale is an all-around geek who loves learning new stuff every day. With a background in Journalism and a passion for web-based technologies and Gadgets, she focuses on writing about on Hot Topics, Web Trends, Smartphones, and Tablets.
View all posts by Seth Grace »

Related Posts

Call of Duty 2020 Seemingly Being Teased in Call of Duty: Warzone

Call of Duty 2020 Seemingly Currently being Teased in Connect with of Duty: Warzone

August 9, 2020
iPhone 12 leak reveals release date surprise

Iphone 12 leak reveals launch day shock

August 8, 2020
Turning a corner: Bilie Faiers and husband Greg Shepherd have turned a corner with their neighbours, following a long-running feud over their plans to build a dream home in Essex

Billie Faiers and Greg conclusion feud with neighbours in excess of ideas to change £1.4m mansion into desire property

August 8, 2020

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *