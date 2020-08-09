Horizon Zero Dawn’s Laptop functionality difficulties are Guerrilla’s “greatest priority”

Guerrilla has responded to players reporting “specialized challenges” with Horizon Zero Dawn on Personal computer.

As spotted by commenters on ResetEra , Guerrilla has presented a “quick update” in response to the numerous player experiences submitted followed the port of the enthusiast-favourite PS4 video game to Laptop.

“We have been checking all of our channels and are knowledgeable that some players have been experiencing crashes and other specialized challenges,” the article states . “Please know that we are investigating your studies as our maximum priority.

“We respect these who have already taken the time to report their troubles on Steam, Reddit, or by means of our website. If you are nevertheless encountering crashes or bugs, make sure you keep on to use all those spaces, or refer to our FAQ if you are doubtful of how to continue. Your stories are, and have by now been, very helpful for our teams.”

While the article didn’t give an sign as to when the issues may well be fixed, but the team did say it would “update you all as soon as we have much more news”.

Horizon Zero Dawn on Pc is presently sitting down on a “combined” assessment rating from the 7000+ gamers who have still left a critique on Steam since the match unveiled yesterday, August 7, 2020.

ICYMI, in this article is Horizon Zero Dawn’s Laptop technique necessities courtesy of each Steam and the Epic Game titles Keep . When as opposed to the other substantial-profile of a Sony 1st-occasion video game, Loss of life Stranding , Horizon Zero Dawn on Computer calls for 2 times the ram and considerably more CPU ability, irrespective of the truth Horizon Zero Dawn is over 3 many years previous.

