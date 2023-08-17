Baldur’s Gate 3 Developer Outlines Current Roadmap for Patches and Hotfixes

Title: Larian Studios Updates Roadmap for Baldur’s Gate 3, Focuses on Bug Fixes and Player Suggestions

Baldur’s Gate 3, the highly anticipated role-playing game developed by Larian Studios, has received its roadmap for upcoming updates. The studio aims to address reported issues and player feedback with a fourth hotfix and two patches.

Larian Studios has made a commitment to prioritize the resolution of bugs and glitches that players have encountered since the game’s launch. By closely listening to and considering player suggestions, they hope to enhance the overall gaming experience.

Patch 1, expected to be released soon, promises to bring over 1,000 fixes and tweaks to address most reported issues. Meanwhile, Patch 2, which is already in the works, will incorporate additional player requests. Both patches are expected to improve the game’s performance and address any game-altering bugs.

Since its launch, Baldur’s Gate 3 has enjoyed significant success, quickly rising to become one of the top games on the Steam platform. Players and critics alike have praised the game’s emphasis on freedom of choice, as well as its overall performance.

However, some players have unfortunately encountered bugs, particularly in Act 3, preventing them from fully experiencing all that the game has to offer. Larian Studios is fully committed to addressing these issues, ensuring that players can enjoy a seamless and uninterrupted gameplay experience.

Responding to player feedback and requests, Larian Studios has confirmed that they are currently working on implementing an appearance customization feature. This highly desired addition will give players the ability to modify the physical appearance of their characters, further enhancing their immersion in the game.

Additionally, renowned gaming publication IGN has provided an in-progress review of Baldur’s Gate 3, offering valuable insights for both new and experienced players. IGN has also published comprehensive guides, covering character building as well as races and subraces in the game. These resources serve as a helpful companion for those looking to dive deep into the game’s intricate mechanics.

With Larian Studios actively listening to player feedback and diligently working on updates, Baldur’s Gate 3 continues to evolve and improve. Fans can anticipate a smoother gaming experience as the hotfixes and patches are implemented, allowing them to fully immerse themselves in the rich and expansive world of Baldur’s Gate 3.