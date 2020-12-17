College Football Recruitment, National Signing Day, SEC,

S.D. Lewis, Mo- College football coaches, fans, high school footballers and their families welcome a day if not months, not a year. December 16 marks the initial signing period for high school senior footballers to sign letters to play college football.

Fax machines — yes they still are – murmur all day as colleges receive those letters. Schools can officially comment on their 2021 recruitment class members. We expect to hear from Missouri head football coach Eli Trinkwitz on Wednesday afternoon.

The initial signing period ends on Friday. The regular signing period begins on February 3, 2021.

Look at some of the notable players, they are expected to sign. There can always be surprises, so you should check this story again and watch FOX2 news for updates and reactions throughout the day.

East St. Louis High School: QB Tyler Magon (Missouri), WR Dominic Lovett (Missouri), WR Giantes Lewis (UCLA)

De Smed Jesuit: R.P. Rico Barfield (Ball State), R.P. Taj Butts (Missouri), D.L. Dakot Doyle-Robinson (Baylor), D.P. , OH), D.L. Maggie Wingo (Missouri).

Edwardsville: Justin Johnson (West Virginia)

Trinity: Defense Tyler Hipler (Missouri), Demetrius Cannon (Louisville)

Lutheran North: DE Travian Ford (Missouri), DE, Terence Fuller (Texas South)

Cardinal Ritter: R.P. Bill Jackson (Tulsa)

Washington: DE Ryan Horstcomb (Missouri)

Lutheran St. Charles D.L. Gabriel Rubio will sign with Notre Dame, but will wait until Friday to celebrate with his classmates.