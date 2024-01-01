Navy Strengthens Surveillance to Combat Surge in Ship Attacks

Indian Navy Deploys Task Groups to Counter Drone Strikes and Houthi Attacks

In response to recent drone strikes on India-bound commercial ships and heightened attacks from Iran-backed Houthi rebels, the Indian Navy has deployed task groups comprising destroyers and a frigate in the Red Sea, Gulf of Aden, and Central & North Arabian Sea.

Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar has issued crucial directions to enhance security and to look out for any suspicious activities in the Arabian Sea region. This move comes after a Singapore-flagged, Denmark-owned commercial vessel, Maersk Hangzhou, and US Navy helicopters were subjected to ballistic missile attacks from four Iranian-backed Houthi small boats in the Red Sea.

However, the US Navy successfully thwarted the missile attacks, sinking three out of the four boats with armed crew members. As a precautionary measure, Maersk has temporarily halted all sailing through the Red Sea for the next 48 hours following the attack on its vessel.

The recent attacks on merchant ships have had severe consequences on world trade, leading major shipping companies to opt for the longer and more expensive route around Africa’s Cape of Good Hope instead of using the Suez Canal. The Red Sea serves as the entry point for ships accessing the Suez Canal, which handles around 12% of global trade. The canal is crucial for the movement of goods between Asia and Europe.

Recognizing the gravity of the situation, the Defence Ministry has announced that the Indian Navy has significantly ramped up maritime surveillance efforts in the Central and North Arabian Sea, along with increasing force levels. The deployment of INS Kolkata, INS Kochi, INS Mormugao, INS Chennai, and INS Visakhapatnam in the Arabian Sea region demonstrates India’s determination to ensure the security of its maritime interests.

By taking these proactive measures, India aims to deter further attacks on its commercial ships and protect the vital trade routes passing through the Red Sea and the Suez Canal. The deployment of task groups will aid in maintaining a strong presence in the region while enhancing security measures to counter any future threats.