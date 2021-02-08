Haiti: Security forces thwart conspiracy

In Haiti According to the government, a plot failed. Both President Jovnell Moss and Prime Minister Joseph Jude say security officials have foiled a plot, according to agency reports.

More than 20 were arrested. Moss told a news conference that the plot was aimed at seeking his life. He did not give any details or evidence.

At the same time, there were fierce clashes between protesters and police in Port-au-Prince. Protesters called for the resignation of President Joven Mois and the strengthening of the constitution.

Dispute over length of time

Supporters and opponents of President Moyes have been arguing about when his term began. In Haiti it will last for five years, always starting on February 7 after the election. The October 2015 presidential election, in which Moss was elected in the first round, was canceled due to fraud. One year later, he was declared the winner of the second round of re-election and was finally sworn in on February 7, 2017.