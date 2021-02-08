Home World Haiti: Security forces thwart conspiracy

Feb 08, 2021
In Haiti According to the government, a plot failed. Both President Jovnell Moss and Prime Minister Joseph Jude say security officials have foiled a plot, according to agency reports.

More than 20 were arrested. Moss told a news conference that the plot was aimed at seeking his life. He did not give any details or evidence.

At the same time, there were fierce clashes between protesters and police in Port-au-Prince. Protesters called for the resignation of President Joven Mois and the strengthening of the constitution.

Dispute over length of time

Supporters and opponents of President Moyes have been arguing about when his term began. In Haiti it will last for five years, always starting on February 7 after the election. The October 2015 presidential election, in which Moss was elected in the first round, was canceled due to fraud. One year later, he was declared the winner of the second round of re-election and was finally sworn in on February 7, 2017.

According to Moss and his supporters, the term began in 2017 – and will continue for another year. Moss’ term began in February 2016, so his opponents say it will end on Sunday.

For more than two years, protests, some of them violent, have repeatedly paralyzed Haiti. Protesters demand the resignation of Moses, who is facing corruption charges.

